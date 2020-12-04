Eileen Dunn
Mountain Lakes - Eileen Dunn of Mountain Lakes, New Jersey passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Eileen was 88 years old.
Born in the Bronx, New York City in April of 1932, Eileen lived in Mountain Lakes for the past 47 years. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in the Bronx and continued her education at Hunter College of the City of New York, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. She later received a Master of Arts in Education from Montclair State University.
In 1955, Eileen married Frank Dunn, not long after his return from service in the Korean War. They lived in the Bronx, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania before settling in Mountain Lakes. Frank, who was a lawyer with Warner-Lambert, died in 2016.
Eileen loved teaching. She spent the initial part of her career teaching second and third grades and later served as the Supervisor of Reading and Language Arts at the Wildwood School in Mountain Lakes. A voracious reader, Eileen was committed to imbuing children with the love of reading. After her retirement, she remained close to the teaching community in Mountain Lakes and counted many teachers and former students as friends.
Eileen devoted her time to several community groups and served as a volunteer for Literacy for America in Newark, N.J. She was an active member of St. Catherine's Parish and frequently served as a Reader for Sunday Liturgy. She also found pleasure and friendship in her Bridge Club, Gourmet Cooking Club, Book Clubs, theater and opera.
In her younger years, Eileen was an active golfer and tennis player. She and Frank were members of the Mountain Lakes Club and the Rockaway River Country Club. Most of all, she loved sharing her summer home in Barnegat Light, N.J. with her family and many good friends.
Eileen is survived by her beloved sons Terrence and David Dunn and their wives Elizabeth Emmons and Carol Dunn, as well as her grandchildren Collin and Madeline Dunn, and Thomas Emmons and Olivia Dunn. She is survived by her younger sister Monica Drinane, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews that she held dear. She was predeceased by her parents Michael and Eileen Drinane, her sisters Mary Dillon, Bernadette Sheehan and Joanne Drinane, and her niece Kelly Sheehan.
Family and friends are invited to join in a virtual celebration of Eileen's life scheduled for Saturday, December 12 at 11:00 am.
Access to the virtual service is available through the obituary listing at Codey Mackey Funeral Home: www.codeymackeyfh.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Association of University Women, Mountain Lakes Branch.