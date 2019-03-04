|
Eileen Errichetti
Little Egg Harbor - Eileen Errichetti, 88, of Little Egg Harbor(formerly Madison), died peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Eileen's life from 9AM to 11AM on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, with an 11AM funeral service held at the funeral home after the visitation. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. For a complete obituary or condolences to the family, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 4, 2019