|
|
Eileen Graham
Parsippany - Longtime Parsippany resident Eileen Graham, 52, passed away peacefully Tuesday in Freehold.
Eileen attended Parsippany schools and resided in the Lake Parsippany, Sedgefield and Rainbow Lakes sections of the township before moving to Jackson in 2017. She worked as a health care coordinator in Morristown.
She is survived by her loving son, Michael Crockett of Parsippany, her adoring mother, Alice Graham, of Jackson, faithful brothers James (partner Carol) of Jemison, Alabama, Michael (Patricia) of Mountain Lakes, Marc (Gina) of Whippany and devoted sisters Ellin Everson (Mark) of Denville and Julie Mahoney (John) of Atlantic Highlands, along with eight nieces and nephews. Eileen was predeceased in 2002 by her father, James A. Graham.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 10:00a.m. on Friday, September 20th 2019 at Saint Catherine of Siena R.C. Church 10 North Pocono Rd. Mountain Lakes, NJ 07046. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Family will receive friends and relatives Friday from 9:00am to 10:00am at the Church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany (973) 887-3235 or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD, 20852.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 19, 2019