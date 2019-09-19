Services
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Saint Catherine of Siena R.C. Church
10 North Pocono Rd.
Mountain Lakes, NJ
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Catherine of Siena R.C. Church
10 North Pocono Rd.
Mountain Lakes, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Graham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Graham Obituary
Eileen Graham

Parsippany - Longtime Parsippany resident Eileen Graham, 52, passed away peacefully Tuesday in Freehold.

Eileen attended Parsippany schools and resided in the Lake Parsippany, Sedgefield and Rainbow Lakes sections of the township before moving to Jackson in 2017. She worked as a health care coordinator in Morristown.

She is survived by her loving son, Michael Crockett of Parsippany, her adoring mother, Alice Graham, of Jackson, faithful brothers James (partner Carol) of Jemison, Alabama, Michael (Patricia) of Mountain Lakes, Marc (Gina) of Whippany and devoted sisters Ellin Everson (Mark) of Denville and Julie Mahoney (John) of Atlantic Highlands, along with eight nieces and nephews. Eileen was predeceased in 2002 by her father, James A. Graham.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 10:00a.m. on Friday, September 20th 2019 at Saint Catherine of Siena R.C. Church 10 North Pocono Rd. Mountain Lakes, NJ 07046. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Family will receive friends and relatives Friday from 9:00am to 10:00am at the Church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany (973) 887-3235 or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD, 20852.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Par-Troy Funeral Home
Download Now