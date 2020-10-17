Eileen M. (nee-Burke) Brady
Brick Township - Eileen M. (nee-Burke) Brady passed away on Thursday October 15, 2020 at Hackensack Meridian Health Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township. She was 89.
She is pre-deceased by her husband John & her son John F.
Survivors include children: Edmond P., Michael D., Mark A., Colette M. Magennis, Donna M., Caroline A. White; her grandchildren: Sean, Conor, Ryan, Kevin, Shayna, DeAndra, Kaitlyn, Deirdre & Dalton; she is also survived by her brother, Thomas and many nieces & and nephews.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Funeral on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:00a.m. from the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com
. With the Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 11:00a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, 179 Baldwin Road, Parsippany. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visiting hours are on Monday from 4:00-7:00pm. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to American Heart Association
1 Union Street, #301 Robbinsville, NJ 08691.