Eileen Marie O'Brien
Morristown - Eileen Marie O'Brien of Morristown passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 9, 2019. Eileen was a graduate of the College of St. Elizabeth and a former Sister of Charity. She received her masters degree from Paterson State College and was a Speech Language Specialist for the Denville Public Schools, retiring in 1996.
Her love of God, family, friends, and her Irish roots are just part of what made Eileen the wonderful person she was. Eileen was a very special aunt to her 4 nieces and their families. She loved to travel and cherished the memories of returning to her mother's home in Ireland.
She is predeceased by her parents, John and Nellie O'Brien and her brother, Jack. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Carol O'Brien, and her loving nieces: Deborah Morton and husband Steve, Kerry Bailey and husband Gregg, Beth Elmo and husband Derek, and Mary Kate O'Connor and husband Sean. She will be missed greatly by her great nieces and nephews: Taylor, Jack, Patrick, Elizabeth, and John. She also leaves behind many dear cousins, friends and neighbors. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14th, at Saint Thomas More Church in Convent Station from 9:30 to 10:30 and will be followed by a funeral mass at 10:30. Internment will be private. Arrangements are made by Doyle Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 12, 2019