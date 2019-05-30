|
|
Eileen Mary Feeley
Bedminster - Eileen Mary Feeley died Monday, May 13, 2019, at her home surrounded by family in Bedminster, NJ.
She was born to the late Joseph James and Mary Bridget Feeley on July 16 in Brooklyn, NY. Eileen graduated from Bayley Ellard High School and received a B.S. in Computer Science with High Honors from the College of Saint Elizabeth in Morristown, NJ.
Eileen began her career as a computer programmer at Bell Laboratories and established her own business; Fundamental Business Systems. She then went on to work with Telcordia Technologies as a business executive where she retired in 2008.
Eileen was an avid hiker, skier, scuba diver, and reader. She loved spending time with her family, her dog and traveling. In her efforts to help find a cure for Multiple Sclerosis, she's donated her body to Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Eileen is survived by 3 children: Daniel John Petrie, Jr. of Morristown, NJ; Kevin Patrick Petrie of Aurora, OH; Karen Eileen Grobert of Tewksbury, NJ. and 5 loving grandchildren: Kristina Margaret Petrie, Meghan Victoria Petrie, Sean Michael Petrie, Katherine Eileen Petrie, and Julia Eileen Caldicott. She also is survived by a brother; Joseph James Feeley Jr. of McCall, Idaho and 5 nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America - www.mymsaa.org/donate
A service in her honor will be held at 11 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Holy Family Chapel in Morristown, NJ.
Published in Daily Record from May 30 to June 1, 2019