Eileen O'Connell Brown
- - June 5, 1930 - January 30, 2019
Eileen O'Connell Brown, Lady Ei, died peacefully in her home in Morristown, NJ on January 30, at the age of 88. She was surrounded by her loving family. Eileen was a happy soul, sharing life's adventures with family and friends around the world. Her motto was, "Good morning life and all things beautiful".
Eileen was a force of nature. She impressed everyone she encountered with her enthusiasm for lifelong learning, intellectual growth, reading, the arts, weekly tennis, bridge games, paddle tennis, and she was always keen to debate no matter the subject. Along with family, music was a pillar in her life. Eileen had a great voice and loved to write her own songs having a whimsical way with words. Her poems written just for you were highly treasured as was her published poetry.
Born in 1930, in Worcester, MA, Eileen was the oldest of four girls. She graduated from Trinity College, Washington, DC, in 1952, summa cum laude with a degree in political science and moved to New York City as young graduate. In 1954, she married the love of her life Philip J. Brown, Jr., of Staten Island, NY, a US Marine Corp Captain and a former Chairman of Marsh McLennan Europe. They were married 42 years and raised six children. Eileen was a world traveler throughout her life exploring numerous countries across six continents. She confidently led her family as they built their lives abroad instilling the importance of independent thought, self-reliance and acceptance. In 1959, they moved to Caracas, Venezuela where Eileen mastered the Spanish language and culture. After a brief time in the US they moved to Brussels, Belgium where Eileen became proficient in French, her third language. They returned to the US in 1967. Following years of cheering her children on in the classroom and on the fields of sport, Eileen and Phil relocated to London, England in 1988.
Upon their return to the US in 1996, Eileen was actively involved in her community into her eighties, volunteering for the Women's Association for Morristown Medical Center, the Carol G. Simon Cancer Center, (Music in the Atrium), the Morristown Library and Mrs. Wilson's Halfway House in Morristown, NJ. In the summers, Eileen returned to her New England roots and became a resident and loving member of the Martha's Vineyard community. She spent over 35 years as a volunteer and contributor to the Martha's Vineyard Hospital Foundation and was also instrumental in the development of the Farm Neck Golf Club mission, especially the tennis vision.
Eileen is predeceased by her husband, her eldest daughter Kathleen B. Smith, her eldest son PJ Brown, and her two sisters Christine Breen and Maureen Dourney. She is survived by her son Barrett Brown and his wife Jeannie, daughters, Suzy Brown van Dijk and her husband Alex, Lisa Brown Langley and her husband Brendan, and Victoria Brown Van Keer and her husband Steven, her daughter-in-law Beck Brown, her sister Alice Cole and sister-in-law Nan Beckman. Eileen was also a proud and caring grandmother of eleven grandchildren and ten nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Eileen's life will be held in March, 2019. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in made in memory of Eileen O. Brown to the Foundation for Morristown Medical Center, 475 South Street, 1st Floor, Morristown, NJ 07960. Donations may also be made on line at www.f4mmc.org.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 7, 2019