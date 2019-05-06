Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Parish
Randolph, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Marco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Abbate Marco

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elaine Abbate Marco Obituary
Elaine Abbate Marco

Randolph Twp. - Elaine Abbate Marco, 83 of Randolph Twp. passed away on May 4, 2019. Elaine was born in Newark and moved to Randolph in 1970. She retired in 1999 from the Bloomfield Technical School in Essex County where she worked as a secretary for 45 years.Elaine was a member of Resurrection Parish in Randolph. She is survived by Charles, her husband of 52 years. Her brother Edward Paone and wife Connie of W. Orange, 2 nieces Laura Zerbini and Amy Paone, 2 nephews Edward Paone and Michael Bahto, a great niece Alyssa Dente and a great nephew Giovanni Zerbini. Visiting hours will be held 5-9 pm Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Rt.10W Randolph NJ 07869. A mass will be held 11 am Thursday May 9th at Resurrection Parish in Randolph. Donations may be made in her memory to ASPCA.org.
Published in Daily Record on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now