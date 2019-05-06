|
|
Elaine Abbate Marco
Randolph Twp. - Elaine Abbate Marco, 83 of Randolph Twp. passed away on May 4, 2019. Elaine was born in Newark and moved to Randolph in 1970. She retired in 1999 from the Bloomfield Technical School in Essex County where she worked as a secretary for 45 years.Elaine was a member of Resurrection Parish in Randolph. She is survived by Charles, her husband of 52 years. Her brother Edward Paone and wife Connie of W. Orange, 2 nieces Laura Zerbini and Amy Paone, 2 nephews Edward Paone and Michael Bahto, a great niece Alyssa Dente and a great nephew Giovanni Zerbini. Visiting hours will be held 5-9 pm Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Rt.10W Randolph NJ 07869. A mass will be held 11 am Thursday May 9th at Resurrection Parish in Randolph. Donations may be made in her memory to ASPCA.org.
Published in Daily Record on May 6, 2019