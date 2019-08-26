Services
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
(973) 347-0165
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Netcong, NJ
Elaine Grogan Fiorello Obituary
Elaine Grogan Fiorello

Netcong - Elaine Felice Grogan Fiorello was a beloved mother, daughter, wife, cousin, teacher and friend. Every stranger was a potential new friend. She left stores knowing the life stories and birthdays of her fellow customers. Even as her illness progressed she would charm all her nurses. Born to Mary Grace Cummings and Floyd John Grogan, Elaine grew up in Netcong. She was educated at St. Michael's School, Bayley Ellard and later Caldwell College. After college, she taught third grade at St. Michael's. In 1966 she married Dominic John Fiorello, with whom she had four children: Mary Elaine, Dominic Sean, Colleen Marie and Joseph Nicholas. For many years her main focus was on her children, but Elaine was also an active member of St. Michael's as a CCD teacher, choir member and later a Eucharistic minister. Once her children were in school she returned to work, first as a clerk at the Netcong Borough and later in Morristown where she retired in 2000. Every election day, you would find her working the polls. Elaine's love of travel began in her late teens when her trip to Europe on the Queen Mary warranted an article Netcong News Leader. Her last big trip was to Ireland with her cousins in 2004. She loved to sing and even performed at the Waldorf Astoria on her 21st birthday. She also enjoyed movies especially musicals, reading and recently started going to bingo regularly. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She leaves behind her four children and many cousins who were like siblings. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 27 from 5-8 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Home in Netcong. A Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 28 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael's Church in Netcong. The interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover. In lieu of flowers, Elaine requested donations be made to .
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 26, 2019
