Elaine M. Cerrato (nee Aichelmann)
Budd Lake - Elaine M. Cerrato (nee Aichelmann), 82, of Budd Lake, N.J., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at St. Clare's Denville Hospital. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 10:00, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, N.J. Arrangements by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
Elaine was born in Newark, N.J. She was a parishioner of St. Jude Church in Budd Lake, Elaine worked as a bookkeeper up to the time of her death.
She is survived by her sons Mark Cerrato of Maryland and Louis Cerrato and wife, Marnie, of Buffalo, N.Y., brother in law, James Cerrato and wife, Barbara, of Staten Island, N.Y.; sister, Mary Camp and husband, Tom of New York; brother, Ernie Cerrato and wife, Alice, of Toms River, N.J.; sister-in-law, Evelyn, of Montana. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Jacqueline Gilligan and husband, Daniel, Michael and fiancé Kat, Aaron, Hailey, Myles, and Talia; her great-grandkids Emelia, Autumn and Charlotte, nephews, Little Jimmy, Frank, Steven, and nieces, Doreen and Patricia. She was predeceased by her brother Frank of Montana.
Special thanks to Dr. Mintz and all the doctors and nurses at St. Clare's Denville. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 5, 2019