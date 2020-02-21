|
|
Elaine Rosko
Beloved daughter, sister, mother Elaine Rosko died unexpectedly at home on February 17th, 2020 at the age of 55.
Elaine was born on October 27th, 1964 in Dover. She was raised in Salem Village and graduated from Dover High School. She lived in the Ironia section of Randolph for many years before living in Washington Township and eventually moving to East Stroudsburg PA. She was a Dental Assistant for over 30 years. She loved life, spending time with family, friends and her dog Bailey. She loved the beach, music, movies and to laugh.
She is survived by her daughters Michelle Lyczkowski and Jessica Brust, husband Dave Brust, mother Marion Brown, sisters Cindy Squires and Mary Ann (Cookie) Whitmore, brother Joe Rosko as well as grandson Devin. She is predeceased by daughter Sarah Lyczkowski and father Joseph Rosko.
A memorial service will be held Thursday February 27th between 6 -8 pm at the Wharton United Community Church located at 20 Church Street Wharton, NJ 07885.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020