Elaine V. Burns
Mt. Arlington - Elaine V. Burns, 85, of Mt. Arlington, passed away at VNA Hospice at St. Clare's, Dover Campus.
Born in Jersey City, NJ on June 7, 1934, to the late Raymond and Veronica (O'Donnell) Butterworth she resided in the Landing section of Roxbury Township prior to moving to Mt. Arlington 15 years ago. Elaine worked as a membership secretary at the YMCA in Cedar Knolls. Elaine was a devoted parishioner and Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Mt. Arlington where she was also a member of their Columbiettes. She enjoyed playing Bingo and Mahjong.
Elaine was predeceased by her husband, Frank, Sr. in 2013, son Frank, Jr. in 2014 and two brothers, Raymond and Joseph Butterworth.
Survivors include a daughter, Lynda Burns and husband, John Hoag and granddaughter, Melissa Vermont and husband, Anthony.
Elaine's Life Celebration will include visiting on Tuesday November 5th from 3-7 PM at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, November 6th beginning at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Mt. Arlington. All are invited to meet directly at church for Mass. Cremation will be private. For memorial donations please consider the Carol G. Simon Cancer Center, 100 Madison Avenue, Morristown, NJ. For further information and to share a fond memory, please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019