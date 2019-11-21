|
Elayne Marie (Zabriskie) Lynch, 80, of Lake Worth, Florida passed away on November 14, 2019 in Florida. Born in Morristown, NJ, Elayne resided in Boonton, NJ before settling in Florida in 1986.
Prior to her retirement, Elayne worked as a guidance counselor in the Montville Township, NJ School System for many years, before finishing her career in the same capacity in Pahokee Middle Senior High School in Florida. She was a member of the Boonton Sokol Lodge and was a CCD teacher at St. Matthews Roman Catholic Church in Fort Worth, Florida.
Elayne is survived by her loving brother Alan Zabriskie and nieces and nephews Ricky, John, Colleen, Kim, Kellie, Darlene, Dennis, Jr., Bryan, Melissa, Corey, Jason and Shawn; and many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Rowland Joseph Lynch; and her siblings Richard Zabriskie, Stephen (Butch) Zabriskie and Dennis Zabriskie.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4-8 PM at The Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street Boonton, NJ 07005. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ. Interment will follow immediately at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery in Boonton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elayne's name to the Stevens Johnson Syndrome Foundation (SJS), PO Box 350333, Westminster, CO 80035-0333. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019