|
|
Elba I. Cruz
Dover - Elba I. Cruz of Dover, NJ passed away peacefully on the morning of January 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. She was 80 years old.
Born in Lajas, Puerto Rico on March 9, 1939 to Antonio and Georgina Cruz, Elba was the second oldest of nine children. In January of 1953, Elba made the journey to the Bronx, NY accompanied by her loving sister Mirtelina to join the rest of their family. As the oldest sister, Elba took great pride in helping raise her younger siblings and would often spoil them with gifts. But her greatest gift was showering them with unconditional love. Her nonjudgmental demeanor and easy to talk to personality designated her the goto sibling for advice and support.
With a little luck from her friend, Elba met her handsome husband, Rafael, at a party in Whippany, NJ in the summer of 1965. After a brief courtship, Elba and Rafael were married in 1966 and 53 years of wedded bliss followed which included stops in Morristown, Mine Hill and Dover. Along the way came the births of their three prized possessions - Elba, Rafael, and Juan. Many happy moments and a few hardships were encountered, specifically Mrs. Cruz's three successful battles against cancer. But with every battle, her love and legend only grew. Never did her family go without food, clothes, or shelter and this can be attributed to her and Rafael's determination to provide the best home for their children where family and friends were always welcomed.
Elba is survived by her loving husband, Rafael; her daughter Elba Waldinger and her husband Dennis; her son Rafael Cruz, Jr.; her son Juan and his wife Alison; her grandchildren and most prized possessions, Daniela and Dominic; her siblings: Mirtelina, Antonio, Robinson, and Idella. Elba was also a loving aunt to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews who affectionately called her Titi Yuya or Mama. She was also adored by her brother's-in-law and sister's-in-law. Elba is predeceased by her parents, Antonio and Georgina; and siblings Angel, Hilton, Larry, and Marcos.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, January 23, from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). A bilingual funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 24 at Sacred Heart Church in Dover, NJ 4 Richards Avenue Dover, NJ 07801. Internment is at Gate Of Heaven Cemetery & Mausoleum, 225 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ 07936.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Elba's memory to either of the following: , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 300, Memphis, TN 38148, Visiting Nurse Association of Northern NJ, 175 South Street, Morristown, NJ 07960, Ronald McDonald House of Central and Northern New Jersey, Inc., 131 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020