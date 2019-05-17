|
|
Eleanor Braun
Hackettstown - Eleanor Braun, age 95, of Hackettstown died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at home in Hackettstown surrounded by her family. Eleanor was born July 31, 1923 in Ossining, NY to the late Otto Carl and Anna Marie (Kuhn) Schmaler. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James W. Braun, Sr., her two brothers and their wives, Ernest Schmaler and wife Ruth, Edward Schmaler and wife True.
Eleanor was previously employed by Burrelle's Press Clipping, Livingston, NJ as a Reader-Media Monitor. She attended Panther Valley Ecumenical Church for the past 10 years and has been a member of Kitchell Memorial Presbyterian Church, East Hanover, NJ for over 60 years. Eleanor was an avid golfer, enjoyed bowling, and in her younger years played basketball and softball. She loved to travel, the outdoors, and vacationing at the Delaware River and the New Jersey Shore.
She is survived by her daughter, Elise M. Rapp and husband Jim, her 3 sons, James W. Braun, Jr. and wife Jennifer, Scott E. Braun and wife Marian, Mark A. Braun and wife Carlene, ten grandchildren, Melissa and husband David, Nicole and husband Andrew, Scott and wife Sheri, Marlena, Zachary and wife Amy, Andrew, James, Jessica, Jamie and husband Matt, Michael and fiancée Kristen, 6 great grandchildren, Quinn, Matilda, Penelope, Andrew, Jason, Peyton, and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation was private. Interment will also be private at Restland Memorial Park.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Panther Valley Ecumenical Church on Saturday, June 15, at 1:00 pm.
For those desiring donations may be made to Panther Valley Ecumenical Church, 1490 County Route 517, Hackettstown, NJ 07840, to Kitchell Memorial Presbyterian Church, 469 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ 07936, or to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860 in memory of Eleanor.
Published in Daily Record on May 17, 2019