Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
(973) 627-0075
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
70 Church St.
Rockaway, NJ
Eleanor C. Mason


1933 - 2020
Eleanor C. Mason Obituary
Eleanor C. Mason

Rockaway Twp. - Eleanor C. Mason died on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Regency Grande Nursing Home in Dover. She was 86.

Born in Randolph, she lived in the Hibernia section of Rockaway Twp. for 65 years.

Mrs. Mason was a Librarian at the Rockaway Twp. Public Library for many years, as well as a founding member, past President and genealogist/archivist for the Historical Society of Rockaway Township.

She co-authored the book "Images of America, Rockaway Township"

She is survived by her husband, Joseph of 65 years; her son, Joseph Mason Jr, two daughters: Karen (Mark) and Sally. Her grandchildren: Ryan, Travis, Kevin, Nicole and Kyle.

She was a parishioner of St. Cecilia's Church in Rockaway

A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 13 at St. Cecilia Church, 70 Church St., Rockaway at 10:00AM. Interment will be private.

For those who wish, donations may be made to: Rockaway Twp. Historical Society, PO Box 100, Hibernia NJ 07842.

Condolence messages may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
