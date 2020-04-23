|
Eleanor L. Russo
Randolph - Eleanor L. Russo, 95, of Randolph, NJ, passed away April 21, 2020 at Sunrise of Randolph.
Born and raised in Morristown, Eleanor moved to Randolph 5 years ago.
Eleanor graduated from Morristown High School in 1943.
Before her retirement in 1987, Eleanor worked at Tetley Tea USA in Morris Plains, NJ as a Factory Worker for 46 years.
Eleanor was a faithful parishioner of St. Margaret of Scotland Roman Catholic Church in Morristown.
Eleanor is survived by her cherished sister, Lucille, her four devoted nieces and six beloved nephews. Eleanor is predeceased by her parents, Charles, Sr. and Mary, her siblings, James, Rose, Josephine, Danny, Ida and Rev. Msgr. Charles.
Donations in Eleanor's memory may be made to Carmelite Sisters, 189 Madison Avenue, Morristown, NJ 07960.
The Russo family is concerned about the well-being of those they love and care about. A private burial will take place at Holy Rood Cemetery, Morristown. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. We ask that you please keep Eleanor's family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Arrangements are under the care of Dangler Funeral Home, Morris Plains.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020