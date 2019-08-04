|
Eleanor Lenahan
Rockaway - Eleanor "Ellie" Lenahan passed peacefully at home on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She shared 88 years of faith and love with her friends and community. Committal Services will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the morning am at the Denville Cemetery.
Eleanor was born in Wilkes Barre Pa to the late Michael and Josephine Novak. After her schooling she met William Lenahan. They married and moved to Denville before settling in Rockaway where they shared a beautiful life together. Eleanor served as a volunteer at St. Clare's Hospital and at Sacred Heart School in Rockaway for many years. She enjoyed both very much. She was a member of the Rockaway Borough Super Seniors and the St. Cecilia's Senior Group. She was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and a dear friend to many. She will be sorely missed and will remain in the hearts of many.
Predeceased by her husband William (1995); she leaves happy memories to her many dear friends and neighbors.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 4, 2019