Sister Eleanor Zampese
Sister Eleanor Zampese

Sister Eleanor Zampese, 85, formerly Sister Eleanor Michael, a Sister of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, died at Saint Joseph Healthcare and Rehab Center, Cedar Grove, on Friday, November 27th.

The wake for Sister Eleanor Zampese will be held in Holy Family Chapel, Convent Station, NJ on Wednesday, December 2nd at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Convent Station. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service. For more information please visit www.parsippanyfuneral.com.

Sister Eleanor was born in Clifton, New Jersey, the daughter of Anthony and Norma (Lammori) Zampese. She entered the Sisters of Charity on September 6, 1963 and was a member for 57 years.

Sister Eleanor graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, New Jersey with a B.S. degree in Medical Technology and from Long Island University, Long Island, New York with a M.S. degree in Biology. She served in the health ministry in New Jersey and New York. She served as Medical Technologist both at All Souls Hospital, Morristown and St. Joseph Hospital, Paterson as well as at UMDNJ, Piscataway. She was also a Microbiologist at Roche Laboratories, Raritan. Sister Eleanor served at St. Mary's Hospital, Passaic in various roles: as a Laboratory Administrator, as Vice President for Mission Services, Pastoral Associate and as a volunteer. She was also a volunteer at Saint Joseph's Health, Paterson.

She is survived by the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, her sister, Sister Lois, of the Religious Teachers Fillippini and many cousins, nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Norman Zampese.

Sister Eleanor will be remembered as a loyal friend, quiet with a welcome spirit. Her love of the Eucharist and daily Mass were evident to all who knew her. She was known for her determination that carried through her dreams and goals.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sisters of Charity Development Fund, P.O. Box 476, Convent Station, NJ 07961-0476 would be greatly appreciated.




Published in Daily Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
