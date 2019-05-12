|
|
Elijah E. Rodriguez
Boonton - Elijah E. Rodriguez passed away suddenly on May 9, 2019, at the age of 15.
Elijah was born in Paterson, grew up in Boonton, NJ and attended Boonton High School. Elijah was loved by everyone, he was a very smart and kind young man who was extremely protective of his little brother Adam.
Elijah was an excellent student and in his free time he most enjoyed playing video games - W2K19 (wrestling) on his PS4. Elijah loved going on vacation with his family and one of his favorite hobbies was to collect sea shells from different beaches visited. He also enjoyed attending all different types of car shows.
Elijah is survived by his beloved mother Esmeralda Canarte and his younger brother Adam A. Saasaa. He is also survived by his father Edward R. and his numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, grandmothers and best friend Steven M.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 14, 2019, from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10:00AM.
Published in Daily Record on May 12, 2019