Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elijah Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elijah E. Rodriguez


2003 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elijah E. Rodriguez Obituary
Elijah E. Rodriguez

Boonton - Elijah E. Rodriguez passed away suddenly on May 9, 2019, at the age of 15.

Elijah was born in Paterson, grew up in Boonton, NJ and attended Boonton High School. Elijah was loved by everyone, he was a very smart and kind young man who was extremely protective of his little brother Adam.

Elijah was an excellent student and in his free time he most enjoyed playing video games - W2K19 (wrestling) on his PS4. Elijah loved going on vacation with his family and one of his favorite hobbies was to collect sea shells from different beaches visited. He also enjoyed attending all different types of car shows.

Elijah is survived by his beloved mother Esmeralda Canarte and his younger brother Adam A. Saasaa. He is also survived by his father Edward R. and his numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, grandmothers and best friend Steven M.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 14, 2019, from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10:00AM.
Published in Daily Record on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now