|
|
Elinor Mantone
Madison - Elinor Mantone (nee Cucco), 85, longtime Madison resident, died peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Elinor was a loving, genuine person that put others before herself, listened well and would always follow up with a phone call. Her warmth, kindness and great sense of humor will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her. She is survived by her two sons, Paul "Skeeter" Mantone, Jr. of Madison & Michael Mantone and his wife, Debbie of Madison; her daughter, Lorraine Figarelli and her husband, Alfonse of Livingston; her four cherished grandchildren, Pauline Figarelli, Michael Mantone, Donovan Mantone & Mary Cate Mantone; and many nieces, nephews & dear friends. Funeral services will begin at 9:00AM on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10:00AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Vincent Martyr Church, Madison. Interment will be held at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Elinor's life on Sunday from 1:00PM to 5:00PM at the funeral home. For a complete obituary and further information, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019