1/1
Elizabeth A. Harvin
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth A. Harvin

Elizabeth A. Harvin died on November 14, 2020, from glioblastoma. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia, on April 14, 1961 to Sue Harvin and the late Rev. W. Scott Harvin, Betsy lived in many places all over the world; she especially enjoyed her years in Morristown, where she raised her family. A graduate of Hamilton College and Pace University and fluent in Mandarin Chinese, Betsy's entrepreneurial spirit took her to Asia, where she brought together companies on both sides of the Pacific in joint ventures, as well as manufacturing silk garments for her own company.

In Morristown, Betsy focused her bountiful energy on community-building, and began life-long involvement with nature and organic gardening and farming. In her later years, she added philanthropy, primarily supporting education and women's and family issues. She created Teaching English Through Play, toting her ukulele and teen volunteers to China to engage with Chinese children.

Betsy's greatest job was being mother to Jake Anderson. Jake is every bit as loving, fun, engaging, silly, curious, and vibrant as his mother. He has traveled the world with her, and even enjoys the bluegrass music she so loved.

In addition to her mother and son, Betsy is survived by stepchildren Zoe and Jared Anderson, Zoe's children, her sister Nancy, brothers Scott and Doug, and her siblings' families.

Services are private, and a memorial gathering will be held at a later, post-Covid time. Donations to the Abramson Cancer Center may be sent to Penn Medicine Development; 3535 Market St., Suite 750; Philadelphia, PA 19104.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stuard Funeral Directors Inc.
209 N Newtown Street Rd
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(610) 649-0243
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stuard Funeral Directors Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved