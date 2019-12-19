|
|
Elizabeth A. "Bettyanne" Secco
Dover - Elizabeth A. "Bettyanne" Secco, 81, of Dover, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Capital Caring Health-Halquist Memorial Inpatient Center, Arlington, VA. She was born in Mine Hill and resided in Dover for most of her life. Bettyanne began her career as a Registered Nurse working at Martland Medical Center, Newark and later at Dover General Hospital. She also worked as an Office Manager for Edward F. Secco Land Surveyor, Kenvil and retired in 2013 after 20 years.
Bettyanne was a member of the Sacred Heart Church, Dover.
She is survived by her two daughters Susan of NJ and Michele and her husband Jim Triantos of VA; two grandchildren James and Katie; two sisters Kathleen Deona and Virginia Barkoff both of Rockaway Twp.
Visitation Friday, December 20, 2019, 3:00-7:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Mass Saturday, December 21, 2019, 10:00AM at St. Clement Pope and Martyr Church, Rockaway. Interment to follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , https://donate3.cancer.org/.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019