Elizabeth (Liz) Ann Tierney
Morristown - Elizabeth (Liz) Ann Tierney, 53, of Morristown, died peacefully at Morris View Healthcare Center on the evening of September 8. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Avenue, Morristown, on Sunday, September 13 from 2 pm to 6 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Monday, September 14 at Assumption Church, 91 Maple Avenue, Morristown. The Mass can be viewed virtually at www.assumptionparish.org
.
Liz will be welcomed into heaven by her devoted parents Thomas J. Tierney and Genevieve "Joy" Harrington Tierney. She is survived by her brothers Thomas Jr. of Austin, TX and Richard (Bevin) of Morristown, NJ; her sister Julie Tierney Gerke (Steven) of Basking Ridge, NJ; plus 6 nephews, John (Lynne) Gerke, Alex, Zach, Sean, Brendan (Liz's godson), Connor Tierney; and 2 nieces Tara Tomaino (Marcus) and Kendall Tierney; as well as a grandniece, Genevieve Gerke.
Liz was born on October 21, 1966 in Morristown, NJ, and grew up in the Cromwell Hills neighborhood. She was a member of the Cromwell Hills swim team and a favorite of the infamous Cromwell Crew. After attending schools in the Morris County area and earning her high school diploma from Morristown High School, Liz lived at the Woods School in Langhorne, PA. She was employed by Taco Bell and Burger King, and then worked for several years at Employment Horizons in Cedar Knolls. Liz had a very wide circle of friends and was an advocate for those with special needs. During local outings, family members would routinely be amazed at just how many people knew Liz.
Over the years, Liz participated in numerous Special Olympics
events and excelled in swimming, table tennis, bowling, and track and field. She proudly displayed her many gold, silver, and bronze medals around her neck and on her bedroom walls. Liz also loved to play basketball and gave herself the nickname, "Dr. L." She played so passionately that she would occasionally be ejected from games in the heat of the battle. Liz went on several ski trips and swam with dolphins in Florida. She especially enjoyed the family's annual Tierney Sports Weekends with her cousins, aunts, and uncles, as well as summer family vacations on LBI.
Liz loved music especially the tunes of Michael Jackson and Billy Joel. She was often the life of the party and never shied away from making lengthy speeches in front of large crowds of family, friends, and/or complete strangers. Family would listen attentively with anxious pride, never knowing what exactly Liz would say or just how long she would take to say it. Liz was a devout Catholic and was often at Mass in the front row with her parents and insisted on sharing her views with the priest after every service.
The Tierney family extends their deep gratitude to the countless individuals who loved and supported Liz throughout her special life, especially the staff at her group home and those who lovingly cared for her in her final years. Liz will be sorely missed, and her unique spirit never forgotten. Liz touched the heart of everyone she met.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donations in Liz's memory to the ARC of Morris, PO Box 123, 1 Executive Drive, Morris Plains, NJ 07950-0123 or via www.arcmorris.org