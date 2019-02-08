|
|
Elizabeth B. Lori
Whippany - Elizabeth B. Lori, "Betty", of Whippany, passed away at her home on February 4, 2019 with her husband by her side.
Betty was born and raised in Whippany and lived there her entire life. She worked for New Jersey Bell Telephone Co. in Clifton as an Engineering Dept. Assistant, retiring in the early '70's. She then went on to work for Morris County in Boonton as a Secretary in their Welfare Department and then the Probation Department.
A dedicated volunteer, Betty gave her time and talents to many organizations. She was Vice Chairman of the Hanover Township '76 Committee; Chairman of the Hanover Township Historic Sites; Vice Chairman of the Bicentennial of the American Revolution Committee; Member of the Bicentennial Celebration of the French Encampment in Whippany; established, and was Vice Chairman of the Landmarks Commission of Hanover Township; Member of the Hanover Township 100-Year Time Capsule; Commissioner of the Whippany Library and the Morris County Library; President of Children of Mary Sodality; Morris County Republican Club officer; Member of the Morris County Historical Society; President of the Dover Women's Republican Club; Life-member of H.G. McGully Telephone Pioneers; Member of the Hanover Township Tree Preservation Committee; she was a Republican Committeewoman; a Charter Member of the Polish American Club of Whippany and of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island Restoration Committee; she was a Polio Emergency Volunteer at Morristown Memorial Hospital; a member of the N.J. Bell Choral Society; Volunteer for the N.J. Fireman's Home, Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital Association and at Lyon's V.A. Hospital.
She was also actively involved in many service organizations. She was the Past-President and Secretary for Whippanong American Legion Auxiliary Unit #155 and was the Administrator for their Nurses Scholarship Awards. She was the Past-President and Secretary for the Morris County American Legion Auxiliary as well as Secretary and Chairman for the Morris County American Legion Graymares. She was the Secretary for Past-Presidents Parley Morris County ALA. She served on the Executive Board of the American Legion Auxiliary Department of N.J. and the Legislative Commission of the National American Legion Auxiliary. She was a Charter member La Society de Femmes Cabane #228; Past Chapeau, Secretary and Chapeaux Club chairman for La Boutique des Huit Chapeaux et Quarante Femmes, Morris salon #22; La Boutique des Huit Chapeaux et Quarante Femmes Departmentale de N.J.- Past Chapeau, L'Avocate, Le Tete of Chapeaux passes; National Chapeau Passe, L'Avocate La Boutique National des Huit Chapeaux et Quarante Femmes; and Chairman and Secretary for La Boutique National Chapeaux Passes Club.
Betty and her husband were members of Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Whippany. They also loved traveling to their home in Greene, Maine.
Betty was the beloved wife for almost 71 years of Anthony Lori. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Chapel on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. An entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, Ridgedale Ave., E. Hanover. Those who wish may contribute in her memory to the American Legion Children's Welfare Foundation, The American Legion Donation Processing, PO Box 1954, Indianapolis, IN 46206 or at http://www.cwf-inc.org/donate/sendadonation. Arrangements entrusted to Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, Whippany. For additional information or to send the family flowers, go to www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 8, 2019