Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Elizabeth Bartolome Del Mundo

Elizabeth Bartolome Del Mundo

Dover - Elizabeth Bartolome Del Mundo, 59, of Dover, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital/Dover due to complications from Covid-19.

She was born the eldest of 7 children in Manila, Philippines to the late Armando and Fe (Bartolome) Del Mundo. Greatest "Ate Beth" to Ariel & Araceli, Aries, Aristotle & Noemi, Elma & Pablo Mayor, Archimedes, Eleanor & Sean Mcfadden. Generous "Tita Beth" to Abigaile, Nikko, Anthony James, Aaron, Tyler, Angela Eve, Angel Joy and family dogs, Torque & Turbo.

Elizabeth got her Nursing degree from County College of Morris and became a devoted RN Manager for over 20 years in Crane's Mill at West Caldwell until her death.

She loved spending time with her family and playing scrabbles. She was very active on social media and enjoyed traveling the Philippines. A very selfless person, always putting others first and donating to charitable institutions here and in the Philippines. Her infectious smile, her sweet and gentle conversations will be sadly missed by her family, friends and people who knew her.

Due to unfortunate circumstances, a proper memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date for family and friends here in the US and in the Philippines. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020
