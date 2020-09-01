1/
Elizabeth Betty (Jeffries) Cook
Elizabeth Betty (Jeffries) Cook

Morristown -

Elizabeth Betty (Jeffries) Cook, 101, of Morristown, NJ passed away on Tuesday, September 01, 2020, at her home. Elizabeth was born in Scranton, PA on June 15, 1919.

She loved her ceramic classes and bowling with friends. She also loved spending time in the casino playing the slots. Elizabeth was a former member of the Dapper Dolls in Livingston, NJ.

She is predeceased by her loving husband William in 2012. Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Carol Andersen and husband John. Two granddaughters, Laurie Castellana and husband John, Dawn DiCarlo and husband Albert. Her grandson Michael Casey and wife Suzie. Also survived by her 9 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

All funeral arrangements are private for the family. For further information or to leave an online condolence message please visit www.gcfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society at https://www.lls.org




Published in Daily Record from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
