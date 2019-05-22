Services
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Virgil's Church
250 Speedwell Avenue
Morris Plains, NJ
Elizabeth "Betty" M. Gaynor, 75, of Morris Plains passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019 at home.
Born in Morristown, Betty was a life-long resident of Morris Plains. Betty graduated from Morristown High School in 1961.
Betty's most recent place of employment was at VSP in Parsippany, until she retired in 2007. In her spare time, she was a member of the Morris Plains Seniors, Red Hat Society, and was a parishioner of St. Virgil's Church.
Betty is survived by her devoted son, Jason Gaynor, and his wife Kerry of Randolph, and her dear brother Sylvester "Sal" Mazzoccoli, and his wife Mary-Jo, of Morris Plains. She was also survived by cherished grandchildren, Nicholas and Madelyn Gaynor; as well as her beloved nieces and nephews, Anthony and Karen Mazzoccoli, Laura Mazzoccoli, Tammy Cowherd, Rocco Mazzoccoli, John Civello, and Jake and Kathryn Mazzoccoli. Betty was predeceased by her brother, John Mazzoccoli.
Family and friends are welcome to gather on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4-7pm at Dangler Funeral Home, 600 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains. A Funeral Mass for Betty will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Virgil's Church, 250 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, East Hanover.
Published in The Daily Record on May 22, 2019
