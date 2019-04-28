|
|
Elizabeth Bisch
Landenberg, PA - Elizabeth Bisch, 84, of Landenberg, Pennsylvania passed away on April 24, 2019 at Twin Pines Health Care Center in West Grove, Pennsylvania. Elizabeth was born in Montclair, NJ, and resided in Nutley, NJ and Montville, NJ, moving to Boonton, NJ in 1954, before finally settling in Pennsylvania.
Elizabeth worked for many years as a real estate broker, with Executive Management in Basking Ridge, NJ. Prior to working in real estate management, she worked for Farmer Ligregni in Totowa. She was a Charter Member and Past President of the Montville Township Woman's Club, and was a member of the New Jersey Realtors Association.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Dangler, Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005, with a Funeral Service to commence at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow immediately at Restland Memorial Park in East Hanover, NJ 07036. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Elizabeth's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 432 Park Avenue S. #15, New York, NY 10016. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com.
Elizabeth is survived by her loving children Donald Bisch, Elizabeth Anne Stopper (John), Eric Bisch and Jennifer Philibin (Daniel); 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; a brother Leon Wright (Mickey) and sister Patricia Alexander. Elizabeth was predeceased by her son Albert.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 28, 2019