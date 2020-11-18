Elizabeth Catherine Johnson
Boonton - Elizabeth Catherine Johnson, 92 of Boonton, passed away on November 13, 2020. Born in Boonton and raised in Morristown,
Elizabeth lived in Boonton, then in Massachusetts, before returning to Boonton in 2018.
Prior to retirement, Elizabeth worked in the clerical division of Drew Chemical. She loved spending time in her yard and was an avid gardener.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4 Convent Road, Morristown, NJ 07960, on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow immediately at St. Mary's Cemetery, Wootton Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in Elizabeth's name be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ 07005.
Elizabeth is survived by her beloved sister-in-law Betty Reynolds Flood; and many nieces and nephews.
During the COVID 19 pandemic, all persons entering the Church will be required to wear a face mask or face covering, and are reminded to follow all social distancing rules.