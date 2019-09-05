|
Elizabeth (Betty) Grey
Lakeville - Elizabeth (Betty) Grey of Lakeville, formerly of Madison,NJ died peacefully at home Friday August 16th following an illness. Her husband of 59 years,Stewart Grey, was by her side along with family. Betty was 80 years old.
Born in Peekskill, NY, daughter of Wilfred and Esther Benson, Betty was a 1956 graduate of Madison High School and attended Glassboro College. After raising her children Betty worked for 20 years as a dental assistant for Dr. Jeffrey Goodman in Chatham NJ. In her retirement she was a member of the Wayne Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and enjoyed many years with family and friends at Lake Wallenpaupack.
Also surviving are daughters Sandra Renzulli, husband David and children Sarah, Allison and David of New Vernon NJ, Suzanne Wirtz, husband Kenneth , children Matthew and Cory of Lancaster PA and Kathleen Clifford, husband Scott and children Morgan and William of New Vernon NJ, a sister Ruth Stoveken and her husband Robert of Red Bank NJ and several nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her brother Donald and grandson Jonathan Grey.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held Sunday September 8th at 2pm at Cora's 525 Welwood Ave Hawley, PA 18428
There will be an additional service held in New Jersey in the future which will be announced.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 5, 2019