Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese Church
151 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ
Succasunna - Elizabeth Guido passed away suddenly at St. Clare's Hospital/Dover General on Friday, April 19, 2019. She was 88 years of age.

Elizabeth was born in Brooklyn to the late Mary Palazzo and has lived in Succasunna for the past 65 years.

She was a homemaker and a member of St. Therese Church, Succasunna.

Survived by her husband: Louis of 69 years. Two Sons:Robert and his wife Diane of Ledgewood & John and his wife Karen of Allentown, PA. Three Grandchildren: Robert and wife Dana of Suffolk, VA, Willy and wife Jenny of Stanhope & Liz and her wife Kara of Saddle Brook. Four Great Grandchildren: Anthony, Evan, Bradie & Callie. Brother: Buddy Angelos of Toms River. Also survived by her dogs, Leo & Mia.

Visitation will be held 5-8pm on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral mass will be held 10am on Wednesday at St. Therese Church, 151 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 07876. Interment will be private. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 21, 2019
