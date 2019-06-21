|
|
Elizabeth "Betsy" Guzenski
Washington Twp. - Elizabeth "Betsy" Guzenski (nee Bailey), age 67, on Tuesday, June 18 at Morristown Medical Center.
She was born in Muhlenberg Hospital, Bound Brook and lived in The Twin Borough of Peapack-Gladstone until moving to Washington Twp., NJ where she resided with her family until her death.
Betsy was employed by the Mansfield Township Board of Education as a special education teacher until her retirement in 2008. She was a very beloved teacher, affectionately known to her students as "Mrs. G."
She was a member of the National Education Assoc., New Jersey Education Assoc., Morris County Education Assoc., and the Mansfield Twp. Education Assoc., The Washington Twp. Historical Society and the Washington Twp. Garden Club. Her love of history and reading brought her to co-authoring "Images of America; Washington Township, Morris County" with Charlotte Arndt and Juergen Arndt.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald, her son, Paul of Anchorage, AK, her brother, J. Leonard Bailey (Brigid) of Oldwick and her sister, Rosalind (The late D. Murray) Walker of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by her childhood friend, Patricia O'Rourke of Morris Twp. and her constant company, Sophie. She is predeceased by her parents, Edward A. and Evelyn (Dottie Hill) Bailey.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 23rd from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Schooleys Mountain Lodge, 54 Camp Washington Rd., Long Valley, NJ.
Memorial gifts may be made in her memory to name to Foundation for Morristown Medical Center, 475 South St. 1st Floor, Morristown, NJ 07960 (www.f4mmc.org).
Arrangements are by Bailey Funeral Home, Inc. 176 Main Street, Peapack
Published in Daily Record on June 21, 2019