Elizabeth (Betty) Huether
Elizabeth (Betty) Huether

Elizabeth (Betty) Huether, 77, died on Aug. 17, 2020 at home in the arms of her loving husband of 56 years Wesley (Lee) Huether, after a long battle against cancer.

Betty was born in Wilmington, NC and attended schools in Japan, Germany, Woodbridge, VA and graduated from the University of Virginia School of Nursing in 1964.

As a registered nurse Betty was very compassionate when caring for her patients. Throughout her career she was a charge nurse and infection control nurse in various hospitals, nursing homes and extended care facilities in El Paso, TX, Fairfax, VA, Freehold, NJ, Succasunna, NJ and Dover, NJ. She retired in 2010 from Regency Grande Nursing Center in Dover, NJ.

Betty loved children and was a foster parent during the 1980's caring for children ages 1 ½ to 18 years. She adored her granddaughter Antonina as they shared the same birthday and golden red hair. They spent many days together from chasing butterflies, swimming lessons at Horseshoe Lake, craft projects to just snuggling together on the sofa.

Betty also enjoyed flower gardening, baking cakes and cookies and sewing.

Betty is survived by her loving and devoted husband Wesley Huether, son Scott Huether and his wife Tracy, granddaughter Antonina Huether, brother Foy White, JR, and his wife Susan, niece Jennifer White and brother in law William Jessup.

Betty is predeceased by her daughters Laura Michelle, Kathryn Elizabeth, her father Foy J. White, mother Patricia White, sister in law Carol Anne Jessup, father in law Wesley T. Huether and mother in law Viola E. Huether

A memorial service and burial at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge, NJ on September 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm.

Arrangements by Tuttle Funeral Home, Rt. 10 west, Randolph, NJ 973-366-7400 (www.tuttlefh.com) for additional details.




Published in Daily Record from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
