Elizabeth (Betty) L. Jaeger
Marlton - Elizabeth (Betty) L. Jaeger, of Marlton, formerly of Randolph, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was 79. Born in Weehawken, she is the daughter of the late Henry Goering & Elizabeth (Von Leinen) Goering.
Elizabeth is survived by her brother, Richard Goering (Lynn) of Centennial, CO and her sister, Gail Parent of Mesa, AZ, her sister-in-law, Daisy Jaeger, of Hillsdale and her beloved children, Victoria O'Brien (Michael) of Cinnaminson and Christine Jaeger of Stanhope and her daughter-in-law Jesusa Jaeger, of Dover; her grandchildren, Sean, Jordan (Rob), Emma, Kyle, Rachel, Nikolas, and her great-granddaughter Kendal, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Lawrence F. Jaeger, her sister Linda Heidt, and her children Stephen, Diane and Mark Jaeger.
Betty was employed by the Morris County Clerk's office as the Passport Supervisor, retiring in 2002.
She served on the Randolph Township Council for 25 years, beginning in 1977. Betty served as Mayor of Randolph Township in 1980 and 1991. During that time, she served on various boards and committees.
She studied political science at Montclair State University. She was a member of the Randolph Republican Club and a longtime member of Mt Fern Methodist Church in Randolph. She was an avid traveler and loved to crochet.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10, Randolph, (www.tuttlefh.com) on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 pm. Funeral service will be held at Tuttle Funeral Home on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 am; followed by interment at George Washington Memorial Cemetery, Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352 or at www.chop.edu, or Friends of Randolph Animal Pound, Randolph Dept. of Health, Attn: Randolph Regional Animal Shelter, 502 Millbrook Ave., Randolph, NJ 07869.
