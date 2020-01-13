|
|
Elizabeth Lorraine Schneider
Elizabeth Lorraine Schneider, age 91, died early on Sunday morning January 12th at the Renaissance Care Facility in Lincoln Park, New Jersey, from several issues including pneumonia and complications from cancer. She was born in Jersey City and grew up in Newark and thereafter the Singac section of Little Falls, where she met, at age 11, the love of her life and predeceased husband Arthur Schneider. She is also predeceased by her brother Alfred Russel Turton, her mother Margaret Endersby, and father Alfred Turton. She briefly lived in North Haledon until her future husband returned from World War II. After marrying in 1946, they became 46-year residents of Lincoln Park and after her beloved husband's death, Elizabeth became a 28-year resident of Wayne, NJ.
She was fortunate to be a homemaker and mother her entire life, working briefly at Pine Brook School in Lincoln Park. Her life focus and joy was her large family, and was loved and cherished by them all! She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her 6 children; Joyce (and husband Roger) Langenbach of Lafayette NJ, Bob Schneider of Lincoln Park, Karen (and husband David) Balanovich of Pine Bush NY, Gary (and wife Terry) Schneider of Budd Lake, NJ, Glen (and wife Joanne) Schneider of Egg Harbor Township NJ, and Lori Montanye (and partner Ray Watson Jr.) of Wayne NJ.
Elizabeth is also survived by her 13 grandchildren Jimmy, Craig, Jason, Tracey, Marcey, Robbie, Myra, Brian, Brooke, Greggory, Jeff, Garrett and Maraed. Elizabeth is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren Blanche, Hannah, Sarah, Skyler, Casey, Ava, Kayle, Cara, Leigha, Amanda, Jared, Dillon, Anthony, Shayne, Kelly, Kendall and 1 great-great-grandchild Liam.
Memorial visiting will be held on Thursday, January 16th from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park. She will be interned next to her beloved husband at the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa NJ. www.kerimemorial.com
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020