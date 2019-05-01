Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Dingman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth M. "Betty" Dingman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth M. "Betty" Dingman Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" M. Dingman

- - Elizabeth "Betty" M. Dingman, 90, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Morristown Memorial Hospital, Morristown. Betty was a Past President and life member of Denville Fire Department Auxiliary, a volunteer at Morris View Nursing Home, a member of the Sacred Heart Leisure Club, Dover and the Wharton Seniors. She was a former member of the Dover Seniors Association and a Cub Scout Leader in Denville.

Betty is survived by her daughter Deborah Dingman, Sparta; son James H. Dingman, Jr., Sparta; her two brothers, Lawrence Fish, Rockaway Twp. and Robert Fish, Randolph; her three sisters Helen Belcher, Chester, Elsie Corby, Dover and Lorraine Heath, Ironia; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband James in 1987 and two brothers William Brown and Donald Fish.

Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Friday, May 3, 2019 also at the funeral home. Interment at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Daily Record on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now