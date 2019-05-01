|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" M. Dingman
- - Elizabeth "Betty" M. Dingman, 90, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Morristown Memorial Hospital, Morristown. Betty was a Past President and life member of Denville Fire Department Auxiliary, a volunteer at Morris View Nursing Home, a member of the Sacred Heart Leisure Club, Dover and the Wharton Seniors. She was a former member of the Dover Seniors Association and a Cub Scout Leader in Denville.
Betty is survived by her daughter Deborah Dingman, Sparta; son James H. Dingman, Jr., Sparta; her two brothers, Lawrence Fish, Rockaway Twp. and Robert Fish, Randolph; her three sisters Helen Belcher, Chester, Elsie Corby, Dover and Lorraine Heath, Ironia; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband James in 1987 and two brothers William Brown and Donald Fish.
Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Friday, May 3, 2019 also at the funeral home. Interment at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Daily Record on May 1, 2019