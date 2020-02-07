Services
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
Services
Elizabeth MacFarlane Thomson Weir

Elizabeth MacFarlane Thomson Weir Obituary
Elizabeth MacFarlane Thomson Weir

Asheville, NC - Elizabeth MacFarlane Thomson (Bette) Weir, passed away in Asheville, North Carolina on February 1, 2020 at the age of 98. Bette was born on September 18, 1921 in Newark to Jesse Muir and Alexander MacFarlane Thomson. She moved to Washington Valley in Mendham Township as a child and resided there for many years. On November 22, 1947, Bette married Edwin Richard Weir who predeceased her in 2009. Bette is survived by one son, John Weir and his wife, Becky Haaksma of Asheville, North Carolina. She is also survived by five nephews and four nieces. A graveside memorial service will be held in May at Hilltop Cemetery in Mendham.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
