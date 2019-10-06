|
Elizabeth (Bonanni) Maurer
Montville - Elizabeth Maurer, of Montville, NJ, passed away Sept. 19, 2019. She was 82.
Born in Morristown, NJ, to Louis & Mary (Marhefka) Bonanni, Betty was raised in Boonton. She married John Maurer, and they raised their family in Boonton Twp. About five years after John's passing in 1995, she moved to Montville. Betty was a secretary for many years with Shoner & Co.
She was predeceased by her husband, John, and her son, Ronald. Surviving are her daughter, Christine Odabashian and her husband, Barry, grandchildren, Rachel & Sarah Odabashian and Ian & Lauren Maurer, and daughter-in-law Wendy Baer.
Services were private in care of the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home. Please visit codeymackeyfh.com to share a memory.
Betty wished that memorial donations go to: ALS Therapy Development Institute, 300 Technology Square, Suite 400, Cambridge, MA 02139 (www.als.net/donate/).
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 6, 2019