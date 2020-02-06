|
Elizabeth ("Betty") R. Sangree
Elizabeth ("Betty") R. Sangree (nee Klausmann) went to be with the Lord on February 5, 2020 at the age of 92. The family will be receiving friends at The Jacob A. Holle Funeral Home 2122 Millburn Ave, Maplewood on Sat, Feb 8th from 9:00 - 10:00 AM followed by a service at 10:00 AM. Interment will be held at Somerset Hills Memorial Park, Basking Ridge.
Betty grew up in Maplewood, NJ and graduated from Columbia High School. Betty went on to earn a Nursing degree at Skidmore College and a Masters Degree in Public Health from Teachers College in 1956. She worked as a nurse in the states of New York, Ohio, and Massachusetts during her career.
In 1956, Betty married Rev. Charles Sangree, who predeceased her in 2017. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage. She raised their family of three boys and assisted her husband as he served as pastor of the United Church of Christ in Woodhaven, New York and the First Congregational Church (UCC) in Holliston, Massachusetts. Following Charles' retirement, they resided in Craigville, Massachusetts and Sanibel Island, Florida, as well as enjoying many trips to different parts of the world and visiting their sons.
Betty was a devoted mother and grandmother to her family. Her son, Harry and Lydia Sangree of New Providence, NJ and their children, Lisa and Steve (Stephen) Sangree; her son, Paul Sangree and Irene Bagdoian of Quincy, Massachusetts and their daughter Anna, and her son, David and Laura Sangree of Lakewood, Ohio and their children Paul and Grace grieve her passing.
Betty was a resident of the Winchester Gardens retirement community for nearly 20 years, and the family would like to thank the Winchester staff and aides for their loving care of their mother. While living in Maplewood, Betty was also a member of Morrow Memorial United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in her memory to the United Church of Christ at ucc.org.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020