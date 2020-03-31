|
Elizabeth Sullivan
Elizabeth C. Sullivan. Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother
Betty Sullivan passed peacefully into eternal life on March 31, 2020. Born in Long Branch, NJ, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Walter V. Sullivan, Jr.
She was a member of the Eastern Star, the Woodland Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and the Hildale Park Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen Carman and husband Paul, Karen Carman and husband Mark. Her three grandchildren: Jeffrey Carman and wife Christine, Melissa Yergey and husband Ben and Kelly Carman. Also her six loving great grandchildren: Matthew, Ryan and Jack Carman and Jacob, David and Anna Yergey.
The family would like to send their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Brighton Gardens, Betty's "extended family" for their caring and compassion. Bless you…stay safe.
A private family ceremony will be held in the future.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020