|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" West
East Hanover - On May 9, 2020 Elizabeth (Immele) West, of East Hanover, passed away peacefully at the age of 88.
She was born to parents Irene (Laëske) and Carl Immele, German immigrants, at Beth Israel Hospital in Newark. Elizabeth grew up in Newark and graduated from South Side High School.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 68 years, Robert and 7 children: Nancy (West) and Anton Steiner, Susan (West) and Douglas Howering, Diane (West) and James Schilling, Cathy (West) and James Semanski, Ingrid (West) and Brent Mullane, David West and Diane, Heidi (West) and Richard Lee, as well as 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Irene (Laëske) and Carl Immele, two sisters, Gerda Mooney, Ruth Elsasser, and her grandson, Michael B. West.
Elizabeth was a stay-at-home mother attending to her 7 children; once all the children were of school age, she worked in bookkeeping, at Ross's Foodtown in East Hanover, with Newsweek Magazine, as an administrative assistant with Prudential and as a receptionist/Office Manager with the Presbytery of Newton, before retiring in 1997.
Service to others was important to Elizabeth. She volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader, at Dress for Success, Meals on Wheels and the Morris County Battered Women's Shelter. Elizabeth was a member of the Kitchell Memorial Presbyterian Church for 56 years where she served as an Elder, Clerk of Session, Sunday School Teacher and worked with the Newton-Nairobi Partnership. Elizabeth also served on the East Hanover Township Environmental Committee and Zoning Board.
Passionate about the outdoors, Elizabeth enjoyed being outside walking, hiking, camping, and gardening. She participated in multiple river clean ups, was an avid recycler, and she walked up and down her neighborhood roads picking up trash and keeping the area beautiful. She also loved to play games, read, work on puzzles, and loved music and dancing. She was an active member of the East Hanover Senior Citizens, calling Bingo and playing Texas Holdem', as well as playing Scrabble weekly with a group of women in Whippany and East Hanover.
Elizabeth traveled extensively and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as well as the annual family summer vacation at the beach. Elizabeth had a practical nature, wonderful laugh, beautiful smile and always wanted to have fun. She had a special, gentle way with babies - who loved to be held and smile back at her, the 'Nana-Whisperer'. She is loved by all her family and friends and will be deeply missed.
A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to honor her life may make a donation in her name to the Jersey Battered Women's Services, P.O. Box 1437, Morristown, N.J. 07962.
Published in Daily Record from May 11 to May 17, 2020