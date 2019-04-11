|
|
Elizabeth Zavist
Pine Brook - Elizabeth Zavist, 90, of Pine Brook, NJ passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was born in Morristown, NJ and has lived in Pine Brook since 1971. She was a customer service representative for Dell Doubleday in Pine Brook. She was a parishioner of St. Pius X in Montville, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Edward Zavist. Devoted mother of Liz Bronson and her husband Jeff of Hamburg, NJ and Edward Zavist, Jr. of Pine Brook. Loving grandmother of Daniel Bronson. A Graveside Service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 225 Ridgedale Road, East Hanover, NJ on Friday at 12 noon. Arrangements by Keri Memorial Funeral Home, Lincoln Park, NJ. www.kerimemorial.com
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 11, 2019