Services
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
(973) 694-1582
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
225 Ridgedale Road
East Hanover, NJ
Pine Brook - Elizabeth Zavist, 90, of Pine Brook, NJ passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was born in Morristown, NJ and has lived in Pine Brook since 1971. She was a customer service representative for Dell Doubleday in Pine Brook. She was a parishioner of St. Pius X in Montville, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Edward Zavist. Devoted mother of Liz Bronson and her husband Jeff of Hamburg, NJ and Edward Zavist, Jr. of Pine Brook. Loving grandmother of Daniel Bronson. A Graveside Service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 225 Ridgedale Road, East Hanover, NJ on Friday at 12 noon. Arrangements by Keri Memorial Funeral Home, Lincoln Park, NJ. www.kerimemorial.com
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 11, 2019
