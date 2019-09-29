Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Somerset Hills Memorial Park
95 Mt. Airy Road
Basking Ridge, NJ
Ellen Diane Avitabile


1944 - 2019
Ellen Diane Avitabile Obituary
Ellen Diane Avitabile

Leesburg, FL - Ellen Diane Avitabile (Di) 75, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 following a fearless battle with cancer at Michael Connelly Cornerstone Hospice in Clermont, FL. Born in Brooklyn, NY on February 27, 1944, she graduated from Malverne High School in 1961 and Dover Business College in 1985. She was employed as the executive assistant to the CEO of the Toa Reinsurance Corporation, in Morristown, NJ until her retirement in 2004. She is predeceased by her loving husband Salvatore Avitabile (Sal) on May 30, 2017, and her parents, James and Shirley Merrick. She was the loving mother of James Eugene Dernbach and Christine Lee Dernbach, and is also survived by grandchildren Joshua Gomez, Jamie Dernbach, Jake Dernbach and Samantha Dernbach, sisters Mary-Lou Viering and Marjorie Augeri, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, great nephews, and dear friends. Diane was an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority since 1976, devoting her time to volunteer and charity endeavors reflective of her boundless generosity of spirit. Condolences to the family may be made to 56 Phoenix Avenue, Morristown, NJ, 07960. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Somerset Hills Memorial Park, 95 Mt. Airy Road, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers P.O. Box 302 Maryknoll, NY 10545-0302.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 29, 2019
