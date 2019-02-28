Services
Dangler Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Speedwell Avenue
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
973-539-3300
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Ellen M. Whitehead Obituary
Ellen M. Whitehead

Randolph, - Ellen M. Whitehead, 70, of Randolph, passed away on February 27, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center.

Born and raised in Morristown, Ellen resided in Randolph for the past 40 years.

Ellen graduated from Morristown High School in 1967. She worked as a Teacher's Aide for the Randolph Board of Education for 18 years until she retired.

Ellen is survived by her loving husband, Paul Whitehead; and her devoted daughter, Colleen Finkelstein (Darren), of Nutley. She is also survived by her dear siblings, Peter Bowerbank, of South Carolina, Michael Bowerbank, of Berkeley Heights, NJ, Paul Bowerbank, of Arizona, Faith Burdette, of Succasunna, NJ, and Daniel Bowerbank, of Kentucky; as well as her cherished grandsons, Jack and Luke Finkelstein. Ellen was predeceased by her daughter, Kim Whitehead, in 2012.

Family and friends are welcome to gather on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4-8pm at Dangler Funeral Home, 600 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains. A Funeral Service for Ellen will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:30am at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ellen may be made to the .
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 28, 2019
