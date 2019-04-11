|
Ellen Petrone
Lafayette - Ellen Petrone (nee Burns) passed away in Newton on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 with her family at her side. She was 86 years of age.
Ellen was born and raised in Wilkes-Barre, PA and attended nursing school in the local area. She lived in Parsippany while serving as a Registered Nurse at Morristown Hospital and moved to Lafayette in 1987.
After working at the hospital, Mrs. Petrone was a school nurse in the Parsippany school system from 1976 to her retirement in 1992.
Ellen was an active member in the Lafayette Senior Association and attended St. Joseph's of Newton.
Ellen traveled extensively with her husband and later with her friends to many locations worldwide.
Predeceased by her husband Patrick in 1994.
Survived by her four children:Jodi Petrone-Ahlers and husband Bill of Hardwick, Patrick Petrone and wife Lisa of Brielle, MaryEllen Tribby and husband Patrick of Boca Raton, FL & Carmine Petrone and wife Dona of Little Egg Harbor. 9 Grandchildren: Patrick Petrone and wife Valerie, Bryan Petrone and wife Nikki, Cassidy Petrone, Madison Petrone, Elyse Bilancia and husband Chris, Lauren Blackburn and husband Stephen, Mikaela Tribby, Connor Tribby, Delanie Tribby, Also survived by 5 Great Grandchildren: Patrick Petrone, Daniel Petrone, Ava Bilancia, Hunter Bilancia, Baby Bilancia on the way & Elliana Blackburn.
Visitation will be held 9-10:30am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral service will be held following the visitation at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 11, 2019