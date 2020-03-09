|
Ellen T. Jeffrey (Hudson)
Ellen T. Jeffrey (Hudson) passed away at Merry Heart Nursing Home in Succasunna, NJ on March 2, 2020, at the age of 90.
Born in Newcastle on Tyne, England she came to the United States with her beloved husband and settled in the Indian Lake section of Denville, NJ where she raised her family and lived for 60 years.
She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Kirk Dental in Boonton, NJ until retirement.
Ellen enjoyed the outdoors, camping, the beach and spending time with her family. She also was a big Julie Andrews fan and loved to reminisce about her honeymoon in Switzerland.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 19 years Robert Edwin Martin Jeffrey in 1972 and also by her adoring sons John H. Jeffrey in 2018 and David R. Jeffrey in 2019.
Ellen is survived by her loving children Elaine A. and her husband Nick Rego of Sussex, NJ and Alan and his wife Tammie Jeffrey of Oakhurst, NJ. As well as her grandchildren Nicole, Derek, Dana, Samantha, Robert and Robyn.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 4:00 PM -7:00 PM at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834.
Memorial donations can be made in her memory to the or by way of www.inmemof.org.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020