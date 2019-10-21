|
|
Ellenkarla Helene Thomas
Morristown -
Ellenkarla Helene Thomas of Morristown NJ passed away on October 15th, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Morristown. She was married to Johnie L. Thomas Sr. and was known to the community through her employment at the Morristown Neighborhood House and the Morris School District until her retirement. She is survived by her husband Johnie, her daughter Patricia, son Johnny, daughter in law Jeanette, four grandchildren, one great grandchild and a host of relatives and friends. A visitation will be held Friday, October 25th from 7-9pm. On Saturday, October 26th, visitation will continue at 9am and a funeral service will begin at 10am. All services will be held at Bethel AME Church, 59 Spring St. in Morristown. Interment will be at Somerset Hills Memorial Park, 95 Mt. Airy Rd. Basking Ridge, NJ. Online condolences may be submitted at www.rowefuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019