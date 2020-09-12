Elsie L. (Philipson) Shelton
East Hanover - Elsie L. (Philipson) Shelton 89 of East Hanover died peacefully at her home on September 11, 2020. Born in Belleville she has lived in East Hanover for the past 63 years.Elsie was a bookkeeper for Restland Memorial Park in East Hanover for over 20 years. She was a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church in East Hanover. Elsie is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Robert. She is survived by her daughter, Kathie Reynolds and husband Christopher of Ogdensburg, by her son Robert and wife Elain of Prescott, AZ, by five grandchildren; Tighe Sheldon of CA, Alyssa Sheldon of WA, McKenzie and Jon Mc Meehan of PA, Michelle Reynolds and Brendan Reynolds both of NJ, by her brother Paul Philipson of Newark, DE, and by one great grandchild who is on the way. Funeral services will begin at 12 noon on Wednesday at the chapel of Restland Memorial Park, 77 Deforest Ave, East Hanover, NJ 07936 under the direction of Hancliffe Home for Funerals. www.hancliffehomeforfunerals.com