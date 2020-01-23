|
|
Elsie Mae Snyder
Mount Arlington - Elsie Mae Snyder, age 85, of Mount Arlington, NJ formerly of Sligo, PA and Dover, NJ died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 after a brief illness.
The funeral will be held 10:00 am on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ with Ken Hess officiating. Burial will follow at Pequest Union Cemetery, Great Meadows.
Visitation hours will be Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4 - 8 pm at Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ.
For a complete notice please go to www.cochranfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020